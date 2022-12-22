‘True Detective’ Will Finally Return In 2023. Check Out The Chilling Teaser

HBO Max is showing no signs of slowing down in 2023, releasing yet another teaser Thursday of new originals, returning series, and even more entertainment coming to the streaming service.

The most exciting of these latest announcements? The return of “True Detective,” possibly the greatest crime show to ever hit our screens. We’ve already seen three great seasons of this show, so the next has some pretty big shoes to fill.

The teaser for “True Detective: Night Country,” was released as part of a montage on HBO Max’s YouTube channel. This iteration of the series follows Jodie Foster and former boxer Kali Reis as the lead Alaskan detectives, though the show is being filmed in Iceland, according to Screen Rant.

Production started a little over a month ago, and all we know thus far is that the story focuses on the sudden disappearance of eight men operating at the Tsalal Arctic Research Station just before December 17, which starts Alaska’s infamous extended night as the sun barely appears over the horizon, Screen Rant noted.

The dark season technically last from late November until early January, with an average of 60 days of darkness, according to Fox Weather.(RELATED: Trailer For HBO’s Apocalyptic ‘Last Of Us’ Is Utterly Bone Chilling, A Must See)

Christopher Eccleston, Fiona Shaw, Finn Bennett, Anna Lambe, Aka Niviâna, Isabella Star Lablanc, and Joel D. Montgrand are all slated to appear in the season, which can’t start soon enough. Unfortunately, it looks like we’re going to have to wait a hot minute, as no official release date has been set.

You can watch the teaser here: