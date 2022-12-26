Man Dies On NYC Subway Tracks After Trying To Retrieve Phone He Dropped: Report

A train struck and killed a man after he jumped onto the subway tracks Christmas Day in New York City to retrieve his phone, the New York Post reported.

The 46-year-old was at the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue subway station in Queens when he dropped his phone on the tracks at about 11:30 p.m., the NY Post reported, citing police. (RELATED: Commuter Pulled To His Death In Manhattan After Getting Stuck In Subway Doors)

The police said the man retrieved his phone, but he was not able to climb back up onto the northbound platform while the F train continued to move into the station, according to the NY Post. The train struck the man, and authorities pronounced him deceased on the scene. Police said they are notifying family members and have not released his identity.

One hour before the reported incident occurred, another man was found dead on an L train bench in Brooklyn, the NY Post continued. The man’s body was sitting up on the bench and was found as the car pulled into its last stop at the Rockaway Parkway station. There were no signs of trauma or criminality, police said, according to the outlet.