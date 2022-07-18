Video Shows Man Get His A** Handed To Him In Subway Brawl

Insane video footage captured by a bystander reportedly shows a wild brawl on a subway train in New York City.

The incident allegedly began after a white man purportedly made a racist comment, according to a Monday tweet from Viral News NY.

“Who the fuck you callin’ a n***a?” a black man could be heard screaming as he pummeled the shirtless white man.

Insane fight on the 6 train in NYC .

The person who sent me this stated the man made a racist comment before the Fight occurred

Several bystanders cheered on the fight, with some heard saying “beat his ass” and “beat him up.” Another repeatedly chanted “fuck him up!” (RELATED: Fox Contributor Slams People Who Stood And Watched As A Woman Was Assaulted In The NYC Subway)

As the subway pulled into a stop, several of the passengers immediately exited while the shirtless white man screamed.

“That was wild,” one person could be heard saying.

The city subways are the sites of frequent wild brawls, with just recently a tiny person, perhaps a child or someone with dwarfism, dressing up as “Chuckie” and attacking a woman. The tiny person appeared to try to steal the female passenger’s purse. Several onlookers filmed the attack rather than step in, but the woman managed to free herself.