‘South Park’ Creators Announce Opening Date For Restaurant Featured In Show

Casa Bonita, Colorado’s most well-known restaurant that was featured in “South Park,” will be reopening in May 2023.

Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the creators of “South Park,” bought the Lakewood restaurant in September 2021, 9 News reported. On Thursday, Parker, Stone and Executive Chef Dana Rodriguez announced the May opening date in a YouTube video. (RELATED: REVIEW: ‘South Park: Post COVID: The Return Of COVID’ Is Hilarious, Takes A Great Shot At LeBron James)

“You know, guys, I saw a thing in the news about what Coloradans want for Christmas,” Parker said. “And besides a new football team and fresh snow, they said they wanted an opening date for Casa Bonita.” After announcing the opening date, they waved and said, “Feliz navidad! Feliz navidad!”

“Casa Bonita has brought so much joy to so many people over the years – we wanted to share the news of our May reopening as our holiday gift to the people of Colorado,” Rodriguez told 9 News.

Located in Lakewood, Colorado, Casa Bonita was featured in an episode of “South Park” and is best known for its cliff divers, lagoon and sopapillas, 9 News reported.