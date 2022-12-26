Video Of Stefon Diggs Giving A Gift To A Child To Honor His Late Father Will Tempt You To Turn On The Waterworks

Screw my Miami Dolphins fandom for a moment. Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is such a class act — massively.

In training camp, before the season started , Diggs heard about a five-year-old boy named Aydin Laborde whose father had passed away due to a brain aneurysm. During that time, Diggs spent time with Aydin, speaking with him and taking pictures. Diggs hooked him up and took care of him.

Then, on Dec. 17, against the Miami Dolphins, Diggs and Aydin met up again, and this time, Diggs had a Christmas gift that he wanted to give the five-year-old: a fresh custom pair of Nike Air Force Ones.

While doing pregame warmups, Diggs approached Aydin and handed him a shoe box, and when the five-year-old opened it, he instantly started crying along with his mother. On one side of the sneakers, it was a photo of Diggs. On the other, it was Aydin with his late father Nicholas. And to top it off, Diggs even autographed one of the shoes.

Class act, man. Just an absolute class act.

Remember @StefonDiggs’ buddy Aydin? Stef met up with him tonight for a special pregame moment. ❤️💙 #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/FpC7vp6XDz — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 18, 2022

Not many know what it’s like to lose they daddy for real. I remember it felt like i lost everything. I had to make myself a man. But it takes a village so be sure to always pay it forward !!! Love that is 💪🏾💪🏾 Merry Christmas lil aydin ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9qc2UmENWK — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) December 20, 2022

No matter how I feel about the Buffalo Bills as a Miami Dolphins fan, I will forever love Stefon Diggs from this point forward. He may piss me off in the future when he and Josh Allen torch us (again), but I promise I will always like Stefon after this. The Bills are actually a pretty cool team in terms of their players and culture, it's just a shame they have a terrible fan base.

And what a cool pair of shoes to gift that kid with. A crisp white pair of Nike Air Force Ones are already flashy as it is, but it’s been a part of sneaker culture for awhile now to custom make them — artists make a killing off of that kind of thing. Not only did Diggs get him the Air Forces and not only did Diggs get them custom-made, he got an artist to perfectly paint the portrait of Aydin and his late father. So dope. Just so, so dope.

I have incredible respect for Diggs now.