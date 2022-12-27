Libs Of TikTok Owner Says Gov. DeSantis Offered Her A Place To Stay When She Was Doxxed

The owner of the popular conservative social media account, Libs of TikTok, said Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis offered her a place to stay when she had been doxxed and threatened earlier in 2022.

Chaya Raichik spoke to Fox News host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson on a Tuesday segment of Fox Nation’s “Tucker Carlson Today.” She said she received recurring death threats from Twitter users throughout 2022 for reposting TikTok videos of liberal figures promoting gender ideology, pronouns, drag queen story hour and other related content. During Raichik’s previous efforts to remain anonymous, Washington Post columnist Taylor Lorenz wrote an April article that revealed Raichik’s name and initially linked to her real estate page listing her identity and home address.

“When I was doxxed, someone from Ron DeSantis’ team called me and she said, ‘The governor wanted me to give you a message. He said if you don’t feel safe — you or your family — if you need a place to go, to hide, to stay, you can come to the governor’s mansion.’ She said, ‘We have a guest house for you and you can stay as long as you need,'” Raichik told Carlson.

“I was almost in tears. The governor of Florida, like he has nothing bigger to do,” she continued. “I’m living in California, and he took time out of his — I’m assuming — extremely busy schedule … to send someone to call me to make sure I’m safe. Unreal … It was incredible, I don’t even have the words for it, so grateful.” (RELATED: Libs Of TikTok Removed From Social Media Tool For ‘Inappropriate Use’)

In June, Raichik tagged the FBI in a Twitter post with a screenshot of someone saying they sent her a pipe bomb for allegedly “supporting Nazi bigots.” Hours later, she revealed she had received a dozen more threats from Twitter users who accused her of being a “domestic terrorist extremist.”

Update: I have now received about a dozen death threats after radical leftists accused me of being a domestic terrorist extremist. Twitter has not removed any of the accounts of those who sent the threats. https://t.co/tlHl2vagNA — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 13, 2022

Prior to Twitter CEO Elon Musk’s takeover in October, Raichik’s Twitter account was suspended on several occasions for allegedly violating the platform’s “hateful conduct policy.” In September, one of her posts featured an “all ages family friendly” drag show with images of half-naked drag queens exposing themselves to small children. She threatened to sue Twitter if the platform banned her permanently.

“Twitter claims I have violated their ‘hateful conduct policy,’ but like my last suspension, they have provided no explanation as to how I violated this policy,” she wrote. “Was it hateful to expose an all-ages drag show where a stripper performed in front of children? Was it hateful to expose a drag queen who allowed a small child to repeatedly rub their crotch?”

“Remarkably, on numerous occasions, Twitter has confirmed to LOTT [Libs of TikTok] in writing that our client’s reporting did not violate Twitter’s Rules, including your company’s hateful conduct policy,” according to a letter from Raichik’s attorneys.

Left-wing activists have accused Raichik of promoting an anti-LGBTQ platform through her posts and have attempted to de-platform her account. Raichik said Lorenz “harassed” Raichik’s family members at their homes the day before the article’s publication.

“Hi @TaylorLorenz! Which of my relatives did you enjoy harassing the most at their homes yesterday?” she wrote in an April 19 Tweet.

Lorenz doubled down on the doxxing in an April 24 interview with former CNN anchor Brian Stelter, saying the article was “very by the book” and did not publish any personal information about Raichik.