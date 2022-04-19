Washington Post Publishes Address Of User Behind Popular ‘Libs Of TikTok’ Account

A Washington Post article initially published the address of the anonymous user behind the conservative Twitter account “Libs Of TikTok.”

Taylor Lorenz, a Washington Post columnist, wrote a Tuesday article titled, “Meet the woman behind Libs of TikTok, secretly fueling the right’s outrage machine,” revealing the identity of the user who had intended to remain anonymous. The piece linked the user’s real estate page listing her full name and home address, which the outlet later removed.

The original article from Taylor Lorenz included a link to @libsoftiktok‘s private work details and address A Full on Dox An updated version on WaPo removed the link which I will not post here pic.twitter.com/CsCNffwbUU — Tim Pool (@Timcast) April 19, 2022

The account claimed Lorenz “harassed” her relatives at their homes the day before the article’s publication. (RELATED: ‘Calculated And Cruel’: NYT Responds To Tucker Carlson ‘Attacking’ Taylor Lorenz)

“Hi @TaylorLorenz! Which of my relatives did you enjoy harassing the most at their homes yesterday?” the account said.

Hi @TaylorLorenz! Which of my relatives did you enjoy harassing the most at their homes yesterday? pic.twitter.com/QehkBSgcmG — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) April 19, 2022

Lorenz is being accused of “doxxing” the Libs of TikTok user, who said she chose to remain anonymous on a Thursday episode of Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” after reportedly receiving death threats and hate mail. After reporting the threats, Twitter did not appear to take any action.

The account, which nearly has 700,000 followers, posts TikTok videos of liberals in order to spark a reaction among conservative audiences.

Lorenz reportedly contacted Libs of TikTok early Tuesday telling the account they are “being implicated as a hate campaign against LGBTQ people,” the account said.

Taylor Lorenz harassed an account yesterday with a similar name. In a desperate attempt to fish for information, she threatened the account that they will be implicated as “starting a hate campaign against LGBTQ people” if they don’t respond to her pic.twitter.com/1oLZe5zyk5 — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) April 19, 2022

Lorenz’s article alleges that the user talked about traveling to Washington D.C. to attend the “Stop the Steal” rally on January 6, 2021. She then alleged the user posted videos claiming to be at the Capitol riot, where she described the rubber bullets hitting the ground and the deployment of tear gas.

The Washington Post columnist also alleged in her piece that the account “attacks” the LGBTQ community.

“Libs of TikTok gained more prominence throughout the end of last year, cementing its spot in the right-wing media outrage cycle. Its attacks on the LGBTQ+ community also escalated,” Lorenz wrote.

Though she revealed the user’s identity and personal information, Lorenz sobbed over the “severe PTSD” she suffers from online harassment in an April 1 interview with MSNBC. She pointed to leaked information bringing out the “worst people” that can “destroy your life.”

“They’ll threaten children, they’ll threaten my parents,” Lorenz said. “I’ve had to remove every single social tie, I have severe PTSD from this. I’ve contemplated suicide, it got really bad. You feel like any little piece of information that gets out on you will be used by the worst people on the internet to destroy your life and it’s so isolating.”