‘We’ll Have A Good Day Tomorrow’: Reporter Presses McCarthy On Securing Votes For House Speaker

Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy expressed optimism about Tuesday’s House vote when pressed by a reporter Monday.

NBC News’ Capitol Hill reporter and producer Haley Talbot asked McCarthy whether he has the votes for Speaker locked in ahead of the vote. McCarthy has received opposition from a handful of lawmakers in his party who will likely support a different candidate to serve as Speaker of the House.

“Do you have the votes for Speaker locked in tomorrow?” the reporter asked.

“I think we’ll have a good day tomorrow,” McCarthy said.

“Leader McCarthy, are you prepared to make more concessions in exchange for more support?” a reporter asked.

“Hope you all have a very nice New Year’s,” McCarthy said before exiting the Capitol building.

Q: Speakers votes locked in?

KM: and take away all the excitement?

Q: do you have the votes locked in?

KM: I think we will have a good day tomorrow

Q: Leader McCarthy are you prepared to make more concessions in exchange for votes?

KM: *sigh* hope you all have a nice new years pic.twitter.com/k6HFLAUME7 — Haley Talbot (@haleytalbotnbc) January 2, 2023

McCarthy secured the Republican nomination for Speaker in a 188-31 vote in November after the party regained control of the House in the midterm elections. A handful of House Republicans, including Reps. Bob Good of Virginia and Matt Gaetz of Florida, have been opposed to voting in favor of his leadership role. (RELATED: ‘Give Me A Name’: Fox News Anchor Presses GOP Rep On Who Should Step Up As House Speaker)

Gaetz told the Daily Caller at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest conference Dec. 27 that most Republicans who support McCarthy “benefit” from special interest money. He expressed support for Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan to replace House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“We need someone like Jim Jordan as the speaker of the House, who can cast a vision and who has the trust and confidence of the people across the spectrum in the House,” Gaetz said.

Republican Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs unsuccessfully challenged McCarthy for the nomination, and is anticipated to vote against him Tuesday. He previously told Fox News that House Republicans need a change in leadership and thus should drop McCarthy.

McCarthy needs to secure 218 votes to assume the role as Speaker. If he does not attain the minimum number of votes, the House will put forth a second ballot, in which McCarthy’s opponent will likely place an alternative choice to challenge the Speaker-Designate.