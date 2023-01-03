Ocasio-Cortez Spotted Talking With Two Anti-McCarthy Republicans After First Speaker Vote

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez spoke with two conservative Republican representatives who opposed Kevin McCarthy shortly after the first ballot in voting for a new Speaker of the House.

A camera caught Ocasio-Cortez and Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida discussing something in the aftermath of the first vote, during which Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California received only 203 votes, while Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York received 212 votes. (RELATED: ‘Making Kevin McCarthy Look Weak’: Fox News Guest Details Would-Be House Speaker’s Historic Setback)

Here’s something you don’t see every day: Rep. @AOC (D-NY) and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) talking on the House floor after Kevin McCarthy’s bid for Speaker falls short on the first ballot. pic.twitter.com/PsFkiWW1kX — The Recount (@therecount) January 3, 2023

Ocasio-Cortez and Gaetz appeared to be cordial during the conversation in the 17-second video, which ended with Gaetz and Ocasio-Cortez walking away from each other. A second video showed Ocasio-Cortez and Arizona Republican Rep. Paul Gosar having an amiable conservation in adjoining seats on the floor of the House of Representatives.

Gosar once posted a video on his Twitter account parodying the “Attack on Titan” anime series, in which his character attacked Ocasio-Cortez’s character with a sword. He was later censured for the post.

Rep. @AOC (D-NY) is speaking with Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ), who infamously posted an anime video of him killing her with a sword. pic.twitter.com/k6jUqUhYEj — The Recount (@therecount) January 3, 2023

Republican Reps. Andy Biggs of Arizona, Jim Jordan of Ohio, Byron Donalds of Florida and Jim Banks of Indiana split 18 additional votes, while former Rep. Lee Zeldin of New York received one vote in the first ballot.

McCarthy failed to secure the 218 votes necessary to become speaker in the second ballot, with the 19 defectors backing Jordan, who nominated McCarthy prior to the vote in a spirited speech calling for efforts to address a “weaponized” government.

