REPORT: Man Beaten To Death With Metal Pipe Near White House

A man allegedly beat another man to death with a metal pipe Wednesday in Washington, D.C., near the White House.

A jogger found the man at the Ellipse park in downtown Washington, D.C., and then found a nearby Secret Service agent, according to Fox 5. Police were able to obtain video footage that shows an altercation in the same area at around 6:30 a.m.

A homeless man was found dead after police believe he was beaten by a metal pipe by another man on the Ellipse near the White House and the Washington Monument Wednesday morning, authorities said. https://t.co/ihlrTgcxL9 — WUSA9 (@wusa9) January 4, 2023

Police believe both the victim and the person of interest in the case are homeless, Fox 5 reported. Police have already stopped a person of interest in the incident. (RELATED: Crime In Washington, D.C., Is Driven By A Small Group Of Known Criminals)

The Secret Service is familiar with the victim and the person of interest, according to WUSA 9. Officials are still investigating to determine the cause of death.

President Joe Biden departed the White House on Wednesday morning for an event in Kentucky with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. The event is set to highlight bipartisan infrastructure legislation in front of the Brent Spence Bridge between Kentucky and Ohio.

Washington, D.C., recorded a 10% drop in homicides in 2022 compared to 2021, according to statistics published by the Metropolitan Police Department. The city also saw a four percent overall reduction in crime from 2021 to 2022.

Prior to 2022, the city had a 14% increase in homicides in 2021 compared to 2020. Additionally, there were three times as many carjackings and gun-related crimes in 2020.