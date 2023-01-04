Joy Behar Finds Way To Pin Blame On Conservatives After NFL Player’s Tragedy

“The View” co-host Joy Behar appeared to find a way Wednesday to blame conservatives for Damar Hamlin’s tragic incident on the field.

Hamlin, who plays for the Buffalo Bills, suddenly collapsed mid-game on Monday in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. It was later determined he suffered a cardiac arrest and remains in the hospital in critical condition.

Co-host Sunny Hostin was discussing how her son had sustained an injury from football and after six-months of physical therapy decided to end his football career out of concern for his mental health.

“It was a very hard thing for him because he loved doing it,” Hostin said, adding Hamlin’s injury likely won’t turn people away from the sport. (RELATED: Joy Behar Says Trump ‘Would’ve Been In Jail’ In Other Democracies Like Peru And Germany)

Behar then chimed in to cite polling data that conservatives support children playing football.

“Heterosexual men voted the most support for kids doing football. And conservatives were more likely to support youth tackle football, just saying,” Behar said.

Hamlin’s family later released a statement expressing “gratitude” for all the support following the incident.

“On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time. We are deeply moved by the prayers, kinds words, and donations from fans around the country,” the statement reads.

Hamlin’s uncle said while Hamlin is “taking it day by day” things are “trending upwards.”