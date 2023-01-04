‘In Chaos, Anything Is Possible’: Ocasio-Cortez Speaks Out About Her Talks With Reps. Gosar, Gaetz

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez spoke out about her conversations with Republican Reps. Paul Gosar (AZ) and Matt Gaetz (FL) after their interactions went viral Tuesday.

“In chaos, anything is possible,” Ocasio-Cortez said in an interview with MSNBC. The representative was spotted talking with Gaetz and Gosar on the House floor during leadership votes, where Republicans have failed to reach an agreement on who the next Speaker of the House should be. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has failed to get the minority 218 votes he needs to become speaker. (RELATED: Ocasio-Cortez Spotted Talking With Two Anti-McCarthy Republicans After First Speaker Vote)

Incoming House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York received all 212 Democratic votes during the second ballot.

“I think what was important today was to send the message that we were united behind Hakeem Jeffries as the now-minority leader, or as the leader of the Democrats, in that there would be no defections, that Democrats are here, we’re not going anywhere,” Ocasio-Cortez told MSNBC. (RELATED: Here’s What Ocasio-Cortez Told Matt Gaetz During Speaker Vote)

With 222 Republican representatives, McCarthy can afford only four defections. There are 20 votes against McCarthy as of Wednesday morning. The Speaker-designate received 202 Republican votes during Tuesday’s third ballot, again falling short of the necessary 218.

“If they want to play ball, we’re open to that,” Ocasio-Cortez continued.

Gaetz told Ocasio-Cortez about a possible Democrat-led bail-out during their conversation on the House floor, The Intercept reported Tuesday afternoon. McCarthy has accused Gaetz of saying he would not mind electing Jeffries as speaker to prevent McCarthy from obtaining the gavel, according to the outlet.

Ocasio-Cortez was also seen conversing with Gosar about reports of a possible adjournment, according to The Intercept.

Republicans will continue to hold votes on who their next speaker should be until someone can come up with 218 votes.