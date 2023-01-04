REPORT: With Blood Everywhere, Police Arrive At Active Crime Scene To Find Man Chewing On 78-Year-Old’s Face

An elderly man is in the hospital after suffering a horrific attack on an Oregon train platform that left him missing an ear and part of his face, according to a report from Fox News 12.

Police responded to the Cleveland Avenue Metropolitan Area Express (MAX) station in Gresham just after 2 a.m. Tuesday, where they allegedly found Koryn Kraemer assaulting an unnamed 78-year old victim. Police managed to pull Kraemer off the heavily bloodied victim to find the suspect “had chewed off the victim’s ear and part of his face,” Fox News 12 reported, citing police.

“The injury was so severe that responders could see the victim’s skull,” police continued, according to the outlet.

Kraemer, 25, initially gave officers the fake name “El Baker,” but upon fingerprint analysis police were able to determine his true identity and deduced he had recently moved to the Portland area from Georgia, Fox News 12 reported.

Local commuters expressed concern about the safety of the MAX station, telling the outlet the train platform is “unsettling” after hours. Commuters added it was not uncommon to see drug users or those struggling with mental illness along the platform and on the trains. (RELATED: Woman Arrested After Pushing Toddler Onto Train Tracks)

“It’s a scary place in the morning some days,” Sarah Seaborne told Fox News 12. “I’ve come up with people sleeping half-naked and you don’t know if they’ve been attacked or if they are sleeping on the sidewalk that way.”

The victim’s condition is currently unknown. Police arrested Kraemer and charged him with second-degree assault, according to the outlet. Authorities are investigating whether drugs played a role in the reported attack