Here Are The 21 Republicans Who Aren’t Voting For McCarthy

Twenty-one Republicans have continued to vote against Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy in his bid for speaker of the house.

With 222 Republican representatives, McCarthy can afford only four defections. There are now 21 votes against McCarthy as of Thursday afternoon. The Speaker-designate has continued to fail to reach the necessary 218 votes to become speaker of the house as a group of Republicans threw their support around Florida Rep. Byron Donalds for the second straight day, after many previously supported Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: With Speaker Vote One Day Away, McCarthy Struggles To Corral Holdouts)

Here Are The 21 Republicans Voting Against McCarthy For Speaker:

Rep. Andy Biggs (Ariz.)

Rep. Dan Bishop (N.C.)

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.)

Rep.-elect Josh Brecheen (Okla.)

Rep. Michael Cloud (Texas)

Rep.-elect Eli Crane (Ariz.)

Rep. Andrew Clyde (Ga.)

Rep. Byron Donalds (Fla.)

Rep. Matt Gaetz (Fla.)

Rep. Bob Good (Va.)

Rep. Paul Gosar (Ariz.)

Rep. Andy Harris (Md.)

Rep.-elect Anna Paulina Luna (Fla.)

Rep. Mary Miller (Ill.)

Rep. Ralph Norman (S.C.)

Rep.-elect Andy Ogles (Tenn.)

Rep. Scott Perry (Pa.)

Rep. Matt Rosendale (Mont.)

Rep. Chip Roy (Texas)

Rep.-elect Keith Self (Texas)

Rep. Victoria Spartz (Ind.)

There are ongoing negotiations going on between lawmakers on Capitol Hill. At this point, the lawmakers will continue voting until a speaker is elected. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: McCarthy’s Speaker Bid Struggles To Combat ‘Unnecessary Chaos’)

Meanwhile, all 212 House Democrats have continued to vote for incoming Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries.