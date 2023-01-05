REPORT: Prince Harry Claims He Needs ‘Electric-Shock Therapy To Forget Meghan Markle’s ‘Suits’ Sex Scenes

Prince Harry claims he’s struggled to forget watching his now-wife perform in sex scenes with another man, according to an excerpt from his soon-to-be-released book.

Harry admitted he wasn’t originally a “Suits” fan, but it sure seems he’s caught up on the hottest scenes by now. For some reason he decided to share the strange confession in his memoir by penning a descriptive summary of what it was like for him to watch Meghan Markle’s sex scenes unfold on television. “I didn’t need to see such things live,” Harry wrote, according to Page Six.

Harry revealed a number of personal thoughts and details in his memoir, “Spare,” including the confession that he did a bit of research on Markle before they began dating, according to Page Six. Harry admitted to making “the mistake of Googling and watching some of her love scenes online,” and said he needs “electric-shock therapy” to get the images of those sex scenes out of his head.

“I’d witnessed her and a castmate mauling each other in some sort of office or conference room,” Harry wrote in his memoir.

Harry was referencing scenes from “Suits” in which Markle played the role of lawyer Rachel Zane for seven seasons, from 2011 to 2018, according to Page Six. Her love interest was Mike Ross, played by Patrick J. Adams, and Harry got to see them go at it on TV before he pursued Markle in real-life. (RELATED: Prince Harry Drops Verbal Bombs Against Prince William, Calling Him His ‘Archnemesis’)

Prince Harry admits watching Meghan Markle’s ‘Suits’ sex scenes was a ‘mistake’ https://t.co/JXgpQH9hsp pic.twitter.com/zwkALRsZdA — Page Six (@PageSix) January 5, 2023

Harry may have had a tough time digesting that his love interest was getting hot and heavy on TV, but his brother, Prince William seemed totally on board. Harry described the moment he told William and Kate Middleton that he was dating Markle, and said William reportedly reacted by shouting “f–k off!” according to Page Six.

“I was baffled, until Willy and Kate explained that they were regular — nay, religious — viewers of ‘Suits,’” Harry claimed in “Spare,” according to Page Six. “All this time I’d thought Willy and Kate might not welcome Meg into the family, but now I had to worry about them hounding her for an autograph,” Harry said.