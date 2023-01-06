REPORT: Billie Eilish’s Family Home Burglarized, Suspect Allegedly Arrested

A male suspect burglarized Billie Eilish’s childhood home Thursday night, according to multiple reports.

The LAPD arrested the man after he allegedly tried to break into the singer’s family home in LA’s Highland Park neighborhood, ABC7 reported. Police say they responded to a report of a man in dark clothing who had climbed over a fence at around 9:15 p.m., according to the outlet.

Footage shared on the Citizen platform reportedly showed police in the area searching for the suspect. It’s unclear whether the individual took anything from the property before the LAPD brought him into custody, according to ABC7.

Images shared by local reporters show at least three police officers at the property as the alleged suspect was apprehended.

BREAKING: LAPD robbery detectives are working a caper at the childhood home of popstar Billie Eilish in the Highland Park neighborhood of LA. A man, who reportedly jumped a fence at the property owned by Eilish’s parents, is now in custody. pic.twitter.com/yZg1xP6K83 — Chris Cristi (@abc7chriscristi) January 6, 2023

Eilish and her brother Finneas, who helps produce her iconic music, both grew up at the property and their parents, Maggie Baird and Patrick O’Connell, still own the two bedroom, Page Six reported. This was not the first time the family’s properties have allegedly been targeted.

In 2019, Eilish was forced to hire private security to sleep in her living room after her home address got leaked online and fans started appearing at her front door, she told Rolling Stone in an interview. “It was really traumatizing,” she said. “I completely don’t feel safe in my house anymore, which sucks. I love my house.” (RELATED: Nicole Kidman Cast In Next Series From ‘Yellowstone’ Creator)

Eilish reportedly still lives at home with her parents, who used to sleep on a futon in the living room at the Highland Park property so she and her brother could have their own bedrooms, Page Six reported. It’s unclear who lives at the property currently.