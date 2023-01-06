Dem Lawmakers Say They Worry Their Republican Colleagues Could Shoot Up Congress

Some House Democrats are concerned that their Republican colleagues could shoot up Congress after metal detectors were removed from the House of Representatives, they told Raw Story.

“A lot of my Republican colleagues glorify violence and proudly display the firearms they have in their offices, so it just makes me nervous that we could have a workplace violent event. They’re not the most stable people,” Democratic California Rep. Eric Swalwell said in an interview this week with Raw Story.

Metal detectors were first installed in the House of Representatives following the Jan 6. riots, but were removed at the start of 118th Congress. Some Democrats are now worried that their Republican counterparts could engage in gun violence, and have voiced concerns that the removal of the metal detectors could lead to “tragedy,” according to Raw Story.(RELATED: House Republicans Say Pelosi Broke Her Own Rules And Bypassed Metal Detectors, Demand She Be Fined)

Swalwell thinks the decision is a “recipe for disaster” and Democratic Michigan Rep. Dan Kildee, referring to Republicans, said it’s a “frightening group of people over there,” according to Raw Story. Democratic Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal agreed with Raw Story’s remarks that it is “scary” to live in a “QAnon reality.”

“There have been increased threats to members of Congress. There’s been an increase in political violence in this country, and I think we have a responsibility to make sure that people come to work—this is a workplace—that they could do so safely and free from any fear of violence, particularly gun violence,” Democratic Rhode Island Rep. David Cicilline told Raw Story.

Democratic California Rep. Adam Schiff has “concerns” about removing the metal detectors and hopes the move does not end in “tragedy,” according to Raw Story. One Democrat, Virginian Rep. Abigail Spanberger, supported removing the metal detectors, saying it slowed down votes.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s metal detectors are being removed from entrances to the House chamber pic.twitter.com/cOOm7Xi3J5 — Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) January 3, 2023

After Nancy Pelosi installed the metal detectors, some Republicans protested the decision. Republican Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert walked around the metal detectors, and told Capitol Police that he cannot be stopped. “You can’t stop me; I’m on my way to a vote,” he said.

“The metal detector policy for the House floor is unnecessary, unconstitutional, and endangers members. I did not comply tonight. I will not comply in the future,” Republican Texas Rep. Chip Roy said when the metal detectors were first installed.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.