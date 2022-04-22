Massive Brawl Breaks Out During Chicago Cubs Game In Crazy Viral Video

Some fans decided to throw some punches Thursday night during the Cubs/Pirates game.

In a video tweeted by Barstool Sports, multiple fans were engaged in a massive melee, and the video needs to be seen to be believed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Fire it up and give it a watch below.

Hands were FLYING last night at Wrigley @barstoolchicago (via ig: bricegiesler) pic.twitter.com/CbCp06axRl — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 22, 2022

Seriously, what the hell is wrong with people? What drives idiots to fight during sporting events? I’ve never understood why someone would want to get punched in the face doing anything.

I damn sure don’t understand why someone would want to get punched in the face during a sporting event. It makes zero sense. Imagine paying good money and then just getting in a fight.

People are at the game to have a good time. They’re not there to get rocked in a brawl. You’d think that’d just be common sense to everyone, but apparently, it’s not!

These clowns apparently thought it was a good idea to trade some punches.

Hopefully, the authorities found them and dealt with them accordingly. You just can’t tolerate this kind of garbage.