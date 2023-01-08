Mayorkas Says Abbott ‘Not Cooperating’ With Biden Admin On Border Crisis

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is “not collaborating” with the Biden administration to handle the border crisis.

President Joe Biden is set to visit El Paso Sunday, marking his first trip to the border. Dozens of migrants are currently sleeping on the streets of El Paso as the area remains overwhelmed by migrants. In fiscal year 2022, U.S. Customs and Border Protection encountered more than 2.3 million migrants at the border.

Mayorkas accused Abbott of failing to work with the federal government to solve the crisis.

“Governor Abbott is not collaborating with the federal government on an issue that requires collaboration,” Mayorkas said. “We cannot have the rights and the needs of individuals who are seeking humanitarian relief in the United States be exploited for political purposes. We cannot have unilateral governor action that is not coordinated with the federal government to address an issue that is of national importance.”

Mayorkas also called the border crisis a “migration challenge.”

“[This is] the greatest displacement of people since World War II in the western hemisphere,” Mayorkas said.

“We want individuals who qualify for relief under our laws to come to the United States in a safe and orderly way, and that is why we’re building lawful pathways, so people do not have to place their lives and life savings in the hands of ruthless smugglers.”

Abbott has continually criticized the Biden Administration for their response to the crisis, with Abbott tweeting Saturday the administration has refused to seal the border. (RELATED: Republican AG Sues Biden Admin Over Policy That Loosened Restrictions On Illegal Immigrants Seeking Welfare Benefits)

“We’ve had as many illegal crossings in the last year alone as residents in Houston. The American people recognize Biden’s open border policies are responsible for this crisis. While Biden refuses to secure the border, Texas will step up to protect our country.”