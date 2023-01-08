‘Why Should I Be Limited?’: Scott Perry Won’t Recuse Himself From J6 Investigation

Pennsylvania Republican Rep. Scott Perry said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that he would not recuse himself from any investigation into the Jan. 6 riot despite the Department of Justice (DOJ) investigating him for alleged involvement.

The DOJ seized Perry’s phone in connection with the investigation into Jan. 6 one day after raiding the home of former President Donald Trump. Perry said despite the DOJ’s investigation, he would not agree to a recusal.

“Why should I be limited – why should anybody be limited – just because someone has made an accusation?” Perry said. “Everybody in America is innocent until proven guilty.” (RELATED: GOP Rep. Scott Perry Slams Crenshaw, Bacon For ‘Over The Top’ And ‘Outrageous’ Attacks On Fellow Republicans)

Asked by @GStephanopoulos if he will pledge to not serve on new House committee investigating Jan. 6 probes while he is part of DOJ investigation, GOP Rep. Scott Perry says, “Why should I be limited…just because someone has made an accusation?” https://t.co/CbiJQ8Uauy pic.twitter.com/QAlmRIbJd5 — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) January 8, 2023

“Doesn’t that pose a conflict to you, since you’re also part of the investigation?” host George Stephanopoulos asked.

“So, should everybody in Congress that disagrees with somebody be barred from doing the oversight and investigative powers that Congress has? That’s our charge. And again, that’s appropriate for every single member, regardless of what accusations are made, I get accused of things every single day, as does every member that serves in the public eye,” Perry said.

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy hinted the majority plans to review the Democrat-led investigation by the House select committee into the Jan. 6 riot back in November, telling the committee to preserve its findings.

“I remind you and you staff on the Committee to preserve all records collected and transcripts of testimony taken during your investigation,” McCarthy wrote in a letter to Democratic Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson.