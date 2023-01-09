Man Arrested For Stealing Packages While Wearing Women’s Underwear As Mask

An Oklahoma man was arrested Jan. 6 for allegedly swiping packages from porches while wearing an “unusual and questionably effective” disguise.

Tulsa Police arrested Spencer Gougler after they were made aware of a “porch pirate” terrorizing the homes of West Tulsa, the department announced in a Facebook post. Using surveillance footage and Flock — a public safety operating system that links neighborhoods, business and law enforcement — police were able to zero in on the suspect and his vehicle, the post said.

Police identified Gougler as a suspect after one of Tulsa Police Department’s Street Crime Officers recalled him as the culprit behind previous cases of porch piracy for his penchant of wearing women’s underwear as a mask to hide his identity, the Facebook post stated.

Oklahoma police said this isn’t his first time wearing women’s underwear as a maskhttps://t.co/VxqlJeVhs1 Via @FoxNews @asabes10 — SmartNews (@smartnews) January 9, 2023

When officers arrived at Gougler’s residence, the suspect remained within his home and refused to speak with police officials, the statement read. Gilcrease Division Impact Unit contained the home while a search warrant for the property was obtained by Tulsa police. (RELATED: Topless Robber Caught On Camera Grabbing Package)

Once the warrant was obtained, Gougler exited his home and was subsequently charged with five counts of larceny, knowingly concealing stolen property, and grand larceny, the Facebook post read. Gougler was taken to jail Friday night but was released the following evening after posting a $17,000 bail, according to KIRO 7 News.