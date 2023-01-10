Country Artist Jennifer Hart Dishes On Her New Year’s Day Wedding

Country star Jennifer Hart and musician Rob Ricotta were married on New Year’s Day at the Loveless Barn in Nashville, and Hart gave People all the details in a Monday interview.

“Rob loves celebrating New Year’s, so I thought getting married on January 1st would give me a reason to love and celebrate it,” Hart told People. “It was an epic way to start off the year.”

Hart revealed all the personal touches that made her wedding to Ricotta such a special experience. “My something old was my great grandmother’s pearl ring, while my something new was pearl drop earrings my 104-year-old grandma bought me for the wedding,” she said.

Hart said many of the details she put into place involved her friends and family, which made her day especially meaningful.

Creative director Ian Schober came up with Hart’s floral designs and doubled as a groomsman, according to People. A longtime friend of the family and expert jeweler Randy Rector made Hart’s custom ring, while Ricotta’s ring was designed by Luane Pigeon, another close friend and artisan jeweler.

“I also borrowed my sister’s bracelet gifted to her from our grandpa and my something blue was a turquoise heart-shaped pendant attached to my bouquet, gifted to me by my new mother-in-law,” Hart told People.

Hart and Ricotta treated their guests to a buffet-style dinner that included jerk chicken and bruschetta served as hors d’oeuvres, catered by Loveless Events, according to the outlet. (RELATED: ‘You’re Gonna Feel This One’: Famous Actress Gabrielle Union Reveals Lack Of Remorse After Cheating)

“We had to incorporate ricotta somewhere,” Hart quipped about her new husband’s last name. “So, our wedding cake was an Italian cannoli cake with ricotta cheese filling, and part of our party favors included a homemade ricotta cake truffle.”

Hart brought her love story full circle when she said she wrote the song that she danced to with her father. She also danced with her husband to another original song — one she wrote about him when they were just dating, according to People.

“It was one of the most special moments of my life,” Hart said.