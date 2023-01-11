Doocy Asks Jean-Pierre How Biden Could Be ‘That Irresponsible’ With Classified Documents

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre responded to Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy’s question on how President Joe Biden could be this “irresponsible” with classified documents.

The president’s attorneys allegedly discovered 10 classified documents in his private office that were reportedly related to Ukraine, Iran and the U.K., and filed them to the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA). Biden was reportedly unaware of the documents until the White House counsel’s office notified him, CNN reported.

“On these documents, how can anyone be that irresponsible? Isn’t that what this president says about mishandling classified documents?” Doocy asked.

“The president spoke to this personally, again, he believes that classified documents and information should be taken seriously. He takes them seriously and he was surprised to learn—” Jean-Pierre began.

“It looks like he does not take them seriously,” Doocy interjected.

“I disagree, here’s what happened,” she said. “Here’s what happened when his lawyers found out the documents were there. They immediately turned them over to the Archives. I’m not going to go into specifics, but what I’m reiterating to you is what you heard from the president yourself, Peter, which is how he saw the process and how he respects and truly respects and takes this very seriously.”

Doocy then asked how the president “can be trusted” with possession of classified information. Jean-Pierre argued that the president’s attorneys followed standard procedure by immediately notifying NARA that Biden had these documents in his possession. (RELATED: Peter Doocy Asks Karine Jean-Pierre Point-Blank If Biden Admin Has ‘Confidence’ In Sec. Pete Buttigieg)

“He had a closet with classified information in it that they found,” Doocy argued. “How did it get there? Did the lawyers do the right thing?”

“He was surprised that the records were there and when his lawyers found out, and his team found out that they were there, they turned it over to the Archives and now it’s being reviewed by the Department of Justice,” she said.

Daily Caller Editorial Director and WMAL radio host Vince Coglianese said Tuesday that the timing of the documents’ disclosure was meant to tackle Republicans’ narrative that the FBI, Department of Justice and other intelligence agencies are protecting the Biden family.

“Republicans took over the United States House of Representatives and not only did they take over the House, they forced Kevin McCarthy to govern as a speaker who will allow a robust, detailed, deep investigation into the corruption inside of the federal government, a church-style committee à la the Church Committee of the 1960s, dedicated to looking into the corruption and the anti-American behavior of the federal government,” he said.

“That investigation is beginning. So what the left needs at this moment is material. They need to provide CNN, CBS, NBC, New York Times with things that they can grab onto to make the claim that justice is blind, that our justice system doesn’t just pursue Republicans,” Coglianese continued.

Biden said Tuesday that he was “surprised” to learn about the classified documents and that he does not know about any of the information the documents contain, POLITICO reported.