Several Patients Sue OB-GYN Doctor, Accuse Him Of Being Drunk During Exams

Five women filed lawsuits earlier this week accusing an Illinois OB-GYN of being drunk while working and paying one of his patients for sex.

All five lawsuits were filed on Jan. 10 and accuse Dr. Vernon Cannon, a DuPage Medical Group physician, of medical battery and sexual assault, a press release from Hurley Mckenna & Mertz legal group (HM&M) said.

“Three [of the lawsuits] involve alleged intoxicated examinations, one alleges an inappropriate sexual relationship with a patient outside of examinations, and another accuses Dr. Cannon of bizarre behavior after a stillbirth,” the press release reads.

Karin Stordz, one of the plaintiffs, said Dr. Cannon had “dilated pupils, slurred speech” and could not make “good eye contact” with her during a medical exam, ABC 7 Chicago reported. Others alleged Cannon reeked of alcohol while performing exams.

HM&M’s press release stated that Dr. Cannon was arrested and charged with domestic battery involving alcohol in 2016. They also claim DuPage Medical Group had received “multiple reports” surrounding Cannon’s unprofessionalism and intoxicated workplace behavior but “did nothing over a prolonged period to investigate the misconduct reports or discipline Dr. Cannon.” (RELATED: OB-GYN Contests Depiction Of 13-Week-Old Unborn Baby ‘Fighting For Its Life’ In ‘Unplanned’ Film)

One of Cannon’s patients, a single mother, received care from the doctor for five years from 2011-2016. During one appointment, Cannon allegedly inquired about her personal sex life, the Miami Herald reported. After she informed him she wanted to be a mother, he allegedly requested to have intercourse with her. They allegedly met at a hotel and had sex for which she was given at least $250 following their meet-up, according to the outlet.

Another plaintiff alleged Cannon acted “bizarre” when he delivered her stillborn child. After delivering the child Cannon allegedly refused to make eye contact or talk with the mother or father. He allegedly “handed the baby to a nurse, turned around and left the room without any further communication with the Plaintiff or her husband,” Yahoo reported