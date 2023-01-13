NBA All Star Jaylen Brown Expected To Miss Time Due To Injury, Putting His Team’s Title Dreams At Risk

Shooting guard and small forward Jaylen Brown will miss time due to an adductor strain, according to Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla.

The injury occurred one day after Brown posted 41 points and grabbed 12 rebounds against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, according to NBA.com.

Mazzulla said Thursday during a press conference that Brown is feeling sore and that he anticipates his injury to last “about a week or so.”

Joe Mazzulla provides an update on Jaylen Brown ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/6V8YaSe46X — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 12, 2023

Brown is playing the best basketball of his career this season. He’s averaging 27.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game. He is a big reason why the Celtics hold the best record in the NBA. Through 43 games, Boston is 31-12.

Brown is arguably one of the best basketball players in the NBA. He has an elite mid-range game. He can knock down the three-pointer, drive to the hoop with ease and defend just about anybody. There’s nothing that he can’t do.

Brown is one of the most important pieces to Boston raising banner 18. Without him being healthy, I’m afraid the Celtics will fall short of their goal of winning it all.

Hopefully Brown’s adductor injury is minor and he can make it back to the floor soon. I would hate it if injuries began to dictate Boston’s season.