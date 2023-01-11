Miami Heat’s Dewayne Dedmon Thrown Out Of Game After Knocking Massage Gun On Court

This is my Miami Heat’s season in a nutshell.

The Miami Heat and Oklahoma City Thunder squared off Jan. 10, and during the game, Heat center Dewayne Dedmon ended up being ejected after he knocked a massage gun that was on the bench onto the court.

Everything went down in the second quarter after Dedmon got into an argument with Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra, and as he was walking away from the confrontation, he swiped at a massage gun and sent it flying to the middle of the Heat’s home court. After the incident, Dedmon was ejected from the game for unsportsmanlike conduct.

“We’re all a bunch of gnarly personalities,” Spoelstra said, according to Miami Herald reported Anthony Chiang. “That part was unfortunate. Everything before that, that’s the Miami Heat. That part was unacceptable.”

Dedmon threw a massage gun on the court after some heated words with Spo 😳 pic.twitter.com/yjJYB599HY — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 11, 2023

That was one clip of the incident, here’s another that I posted on Twitter:

It really is the Heat’s season in a nutshell though. Back in preseason, I remember the hype around the Miami Heat and how they were going to be a favorite for the NBA Finals — believe me, I remember very well because I recall being very excited for this season as a result. Yeah, that hasn’t worked out at all.

Granted, the Heat have a winning record and would be Southeast Division Champions if the season ended today, but a 22-20 record here in mid-January isn’t exactly what I was expecting when things started off. I don’t want to call my boys trash, but, 22-20 is trash compared to where my expectations were for them this season. On top of that, we’re an eighth seed right now in the Eastern Conference and currently set to play the No. 1 Boston Celtics — ouch. (RELATED: Dad Shoes No More? Sneaker Company New Balance Signs Philadelphia 76ers Star Tyrese Maxey To Big Deal)

And now here we are dealing with this Dewayne Dedmon nonsense, who I’m not even going to waste any time on. I just don’t want him on my team anymore. Get rid of him after this stupidity. It’s like Spo said, this isn’t Miami Heat-branded basketball, so screw ’em. I hate how he’s made us a national story for all of the wrong reasons.

(Still got that dub though)

We just need more, and no, I’m not talking about this .500 crap.

I want the glory that I experienced in 2006, 2012 and 2013 back. For the love of God, I want it back so bad.

I want to be a hated cocky Heat fan again. I want to be in the finals every year again. I want it all back!

Sigh … God, I miss it. Good times.