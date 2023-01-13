‘He Went Off Script’: GOP Rep. Byron Donalds Mocks Biden Over ‘Idiotic’ Document Comments

Republican Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida ripped President Joe Biden Friday, calling the president’s comments about classified documents found in his Wilmington, Delaware, home’s garage “idiotic.”

“I mean, it was just the most idiotic thing I’ve ever heard. You could tell he went off script. Their script has been very short,” Donalds told “Fox and Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade. “The — the White House press secretary has very little to say because they’re trying to keep it as tight as possible, because this looks terrible for Joe Biden.” (RELATED: ‘Why Go Through The Garage?’: Former Trump Official Raises Questions To Tucker Carlson About Biden’s Classified Docs)

The White House confirmed that classified materials were found in the garage of Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware, home, where he kept a vintage Chevrolet Corvette. Lawyers cleaning out Biden’s office at a think tank, the Penn Biden Center, discovered other classified documents in November, CNN reported Tuesday.

WATCH:

Biden told reporters Thursday that the garage the documents were kept in was “a locked garage, so it’s not like it’s sitting out on the street.”

“When he had these documents he was a former vice president of the United States. There is only one person in the country that can declassify information that is a president,” Donalds continued. “Presidents when they leave office, they do take documents with them, but when the vice president leaves office or anybody else, you can’t take classified information with you. It is clear cut. It’s that simple.”

The FBI carried out a raid at Mar-a-Lago, the Florida estate owned by former President Donald Trump, Aug. 8, as part of an investigation into allegations that classified documents were taken from the White House when Trump left office in January 2021. Trump claimed he declassified the materials and that they were secured.

“His — his reasoning about it being in a locked garage means nothing,” Donalds said.

