‘My Heart Is Completely Shattered’: ‘Elvis’ Actor Speaks Out After Death Of Lisa Marie Presley

The star of Baz Luhrmann’s biopic “Elvis” paid tribute to the rock n’ roll icon’s daughter Lisa Marie Presley after her shocking death Thursday.

“My heart is completely shattered for Riley, Finley, Harper and Priscilla at the tragic and unexpected loss of Lisa Marie. I am eternally grateful for the time I was lucky enough to be near her bright light and will forever cherish the quiet moments we shared. Her warmth, her love and her authenticity will always be remembered,” Austin Butler told Variety. (RELATED: Celebrities Mourn The Loss Of Lisa Marie Presley)

RIP Lisa Marie Presley, 54.

She suffered a cardiac arrest at her LA home last night just two days after attending the Golden Globes with her mother @Cilla_Presley to see Austin Butler win Best Actor for his brilliant portrayal of her father in ‘Elvis.’ Such sad news. pic.twitter.com/OJTzm9JtLw — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 13, 2023



Butler won the Golden Globe for his performance as the troubled iconic rockstar Tuesday with a proud Lisa Marie cheering him on. “I’m just so proud of it all,” she told interviewers on the red carpet adding that she “hoped” the film would win.

Of the film itself, Lisa Marie stated, “I really didn’t know what to do with myself after I saw it. I had to take, like, five days to process it because it was so incredible and so spot on and just so authentic that, yeah, I can’t even describe what it meant,” she said according to Entertainment Tonight.

Luhrmann added his own condolences in an Instagram post stating, “Over the last year, the entire Elvis movie family and I have felt the privilege of Lisa Marie’s kind embrace. Her sudden, shocking loss has devastated people all around the world. I know her fans everywhere join me in sharing prayers of love and support with her mother, Priscilla, and her wonderful daughters Riley, Finley and Harper. Lisa Marie, we will miss your warmth, your smile, your love.”