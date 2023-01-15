Attorney Generals Plead With The FDA To Reverse Decision On ‘Abortion Inducing Drugs’

Attorney Generals from 22 different states signed a letter to Federal Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf Friday, urging him to reverse the administration’s decision to make it easier for women to access abortion pills.

The FDA cleared the way for pharmacies to be able to offer abortion pills, even in states that restricted abortion, in early January. The medication, which induces an abortion, has been a popular alternative for women in states that heavily restricted abortion following the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Center. Illegal abortion pills have also become increasingly popular on the black market after Roe’s reversal. (RELATED: SCOTUS To Hear Case Of Transgender-Identified Individual Suing Biden Admin Over Deportation)

“The Food and Drug Administration’s decision to abandon commonsense restrictions on remotely prescribing and administering abortion-inducing drugs is both illegal and dangerous,” the letter read. “In direct contravention of longstanding FDA practice and congressional mandate, the FDA’s rollback of important safety restrictions ignores both women’s health and straightforward federal statutes. We urge you to reverse your decision.”

Tragic News: The reported number of women killed by Chemical Abortion Pills in America has risen up to 28. 💔 pic.twitter.com/1hLjwxx4TI — Students for Life of America (@StudentsforLife) January 15, 2023

The letter was signed by Attorney Generals from Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, among other states. The letter’s signers pledged that the FDA’s recent actions would not preclude them from enforcing state laws against abortion, including abortion pills.

“Though the FDA has abdicated its responsibility to protect women’s health, we have not. To be crystal clear, you have not negated any of our laws that forbid the remote prescription, administration, and use of abortion-inducing drugs.”

Several doctors and medical professionals told the Daily Caller News Foundation that allowing pharmacies to sell abortion pills showed “disregard for the safety of women.”

