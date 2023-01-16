Has Biden Outlived His Usefulness? Why Some Dems Are Throwing The Octogenarian To The Curb

If you listen to the tonal shift of some Democrats, it sounds like President Joe Biden may have outlived his usefulness to the left-wing agenda.

After reams of documents were discovered by Biden’s own lawyers at his home in Delaware and at the Penn-Biden Center, some have wondered if the entire thing was a setup. Democratic Rep. Hank Johnson of Georgia intimated as much in an interview with a Fox News reporter last week. (RELATED: MSNBC Guest Claims Biden Is An ‘Example’ Of How To Properly Handle Discovered Classified Docs)

Fox News host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson likened Democrats’ attitudes towards Joe Biden in the wake of the allegedly mishandled classified documents to the downfall of former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Cuomo was not only presidential material, the left said at the time, he was a sex icon. Then, overnight, Cuomo’s many flaws, which so far had meant nothing to them, came home to roost. Cuomo was next on the #MeToo chopping block, and the left moved on to the next presidential hopeful.

Tucker: “The classified documents that Joe Biden stored in his garage and left at the Penn Center have been floating around for a full 6 years, but they’re suddenly surfacing now? Why is that?” pic.twitter.com/Pd7V2aIdPh — American Firebrand (@AmFirebrand) January 13, 2023

“What exactly did Andrew Cuomo do wrong? He outlived his usefulness to the party. That’s what he did. He stayed too long. Cuomo was in his 60s. He was White. He was male. He was someone whose demographic profile represented the Democratic Party of the past, not of the future,” Carlson pointed out.

“It’s certainly embarrassing,” Debbie Stabenow said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” Sunday, adding that “this is the kind of thing that Republicans love.” (RELATED: Turbo Liberal Late Night Hosts Grapple With Biden’s Classified Documents)

California Rep. Adam Schiff, who formerly chaired the Intelligence Committee, said on ABC’s “This Week” that he wants to know “whether there was any risk of exposure and what the harm would be [to national security] and whether any mitigation needs to be done.”

Tucker Carlson: “Democrats would like Joe Biden gone. Soon. He’s no longer useful to them. He’s just embarrassing.” pic.twitter.com/TH2KVPYmfa — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 19, 2022

The timing of discovery of the documents has raised eyebrows. Biden allegedly removed them from his office in 2017, but only found them five years later, well after the midterm elections.

After all, Biden may not have spelled the electoral disaster many thought he would have for Democrats in the 2022 midterms, but the polls leading up to last November overwhelmingly showed Biden to be an unpopular president. A presidential election may thrust Biden’s deepening unpopularity further to the forefront, and hurt Democrats down ballot now that the president is up for reelection. (RELATED: Trump Lawyers Oppose DOJ’s Request To Review Classified Mar-A-Lago Documents)

The choice of an old, straight, white male was certainly a strange one for Democrats in 2020 given their love affair with identity politics. But their gamble paid off, and Biden’s affectation of bipartisanship stood in stark contrast to the braggadocio of Donald Trump. But if Trump does not secure the Republican nomination, Biden may not be so necessary. Perhaps then, a candidate like Kamala Harris or Pete Buttigieg or Gretchen Whitmer could emerge.

Enraging readers but it’s true. Biden doesn’t inspire conservative fear and hatred the way Clinton and Obama did. Now that inflation is coming down and he’s pivoting to the middle, he is not a liability to Democrats. https://t.co/Ktz5G3TkaL — Michael Brendan Dougherty (@michaelbd) January 16, 2023

Even MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough has excoriated the Biden administration for mishandling the fiasco “from day one.”

“At this stage, we’re two months in. They need to clean this up. They need to get, you know, amateur hour is over,” he added. (RELATED: DAVID HARSANYI: Are The Walls Closing In On Joe Biden?)

“Perhaps someone at the DNC thought that Joe Biden did his job by shepherding his party through the midterms without succumbing to the much-feared ‘red wave,’ but that he is now disposable and should be replaced at the ballot in 2024 by Gov. Gavin Newsom,” Josh Hammer wondered in a column. “Loath though I am to speculate, it is difficult to think of a sounder explanation as to why, only now, all of this is coming out.”

Popular podcaster Joe Rogan even chimed in saying, “I don’t know jack-shit about politics, but if I had to guess, they’re trying to get rid of him.”

Other members of the old-guard Democrat party, such as Nancy Pelosi or Chuck Schumer, are jonesing for a Biden re-run. But that doesn’t mean they have a finger on the pulse of the whole party. Even after a midterm performance seen by some as a vindication of the president’s governing agenda, a CNN poll found that 59% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents want a new candidate to be their nominee in 2024.

Biden is already the oldest president to assume the office. As younger generations of Democrats are spreading their wings, Biden’s political life may be at an end in two years, but will he still put up a fight for it?