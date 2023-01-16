Joe Rogan Suggests Biden Aides Are ‘Trying To Get Rid Of Him’ By Disclosing Classified Documents

Podcast host Joe Rogan suggested Saturday that aides to President Joe Biden are “trying to get rid of him” before 2024 by disclosing the classified documents found to be in his possession.

Special counsel Robert Hur is currently investigating Biden’s possible mishandling of classified documents found in his private office and inside his garage located at his Delaware home. His lawyers first discovered the material in his office in November, and later searched his residence in December.

“I don’t know jack-shit about politics, but if I had to guess, they’re trying to get rid of him,” Rogan told guests Matt McCuster and Shane Gillis. “My guess would be they’re trying to get rid of him. If all of a sudden, his own aides, instead of taking these classified documents, which you have located and say ‘Well, let’s not do that again,’ and fucking locking them up somewhere. His own aides? Dude. That sounds suss.”

The podcaster also pointed out that the reports of the documents were not released until after the midterm elections. (RELATED: ‘What Were You Thinking?’: Doocy Presses Biden On Classified Documents Sitting In Garage)

The ten documents in his office were handed over to the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) by the president’s lawyers shortly after their discovery. The president’s special counsel, Richard Sauber, announced Thursday that officials conducted a search of his private property and found a second batch of classified material in his garage Dec. 20.

Sauber announced Saturday that five additional documents were found on Thursday in the president’s garage, in which his lawyers immediately contacted the Department of Justice (DOJ).

The president told reporters in Mexico City last week that the discovery of classified material surprised him and that he has no knowledge of the content within the documents. The White House has repeatedly assured the public that they are fully complying with the Justice Department.