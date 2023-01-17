WWE Legend Kevin Nash Makes Disturbing Comments About How He’s Coping With His Son’s Death

WWE legend Kevin Nash made troubling comments during his “Kliq This” podcast, sparking widespread concern that he was having suicidal thoughts.

Nash addressed the death of his son Tristen, who died in October at 26 after suffering a seizure and going into cardiac arrest, according to TMZ. “Today is week 12 that I lost my boy,” Nash said during the podcast. “Time flies when you got a gun in your mouth. I mean – time flies when you’re having fun,” he said. Nash’s co-host Sean Oliver was quick to address the comment. “Don’t play like that. You have guns, so you can’t say those things.” The next thing Nash said immediately caused fans to worry. “I can do whatever the fuck I wanna do. Long as I leave a note,” Nash said.

Nash’s emotional comments during the podcast visibly worried Oliver. “Is it kind of a knee-jerk thing to just go ‘I’m all right,’ you know, when people say ‘hey how are you, Kev?’” Oliver asked.

“Well I mean it’s so much easier to to say ‘I’m all right than to say, you know, every morning when I wake up I just, the first thing that happens is I come to the realization that instead of there being three human beings in my home there’s now two, and the third person isn’t on vacation or staying in friends or just out late he’s never coming back,” Nash said. (RELATED: Lisa Marie Presley Will Be Laid To Rest At Graceland After Public Memorial, Representative Says)

Nash continued to explain his deep feelings of loss. “And then, I sit up in the bed, and I have absolutely nothing I have to do, and it’s like so why am I getting out of bed?” Nash said.

“So at this point another person would be like hold on hold on I think I’m getting a call from my lawyer …” he said sarcastically, as he imitated the way people would try to avoid this difficult conversation.

“So it’s just easier just you know, you don’t want to know you know, you don’t want to you know…” Nash said.

Fans flooded the podcast’s comment section with an outpouring of love for Nash and words of encouragement for the famous wrestler as he continues to grapple with his loss.