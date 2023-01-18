Philadelphia Flyers Head Coach John Tortorella Defends Ivan Provorov After He Sat Out ‘Pride Night’ Festivities

John Tortorella is a smooth cat for this one.

The Philadelphia Flyers squared off Jan. 17 against the Anaheim Ducks. The game took place on the Flyers’ Pride Night — which resulted in drama, drama, drama!

The team wore LGBTQ-themed jerseys during their pregame skate to help kick off the night, but there was one player missing from the festivities: defenseman Ivan Provorov. Citing his religious beliefs and clarifying he is Russian Orthodox, Provorov decided to sit out the skate and not wear the jersey.

As expected, people lost their absolute minds.

But one person came to Provorov’s defense: Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella. And he did so in incredibly smooth fashion, simply saying Provorov was “being true to himself and his religion.”

Ivan Provorov didn’t participate in warmups, and head coach John Tortorella confirmed it was because he chose not to wear the team’s Pride-themed jersey on Pride Night. Full comments: pic.twitter.com/Gdd7035pEg — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) January 18, 2023

