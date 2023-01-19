Rising Country Music Star Reveals One Major Change That Revolutionized His Career

Rising country music star Bailey Zimmerman appeared on a recent episode of Apple’s “Today’s Country Radio,” where he revealed the one change he made that helped launch his career.

Hardly anyone knew the name Bailey Zimmerman a year ago, but by late 2022, he was booked as a supporting act on Morgan Wallen’s 2023 tour, had been a featured artist on “Apple Music: Up Next” and saw his song “Fall in Love” make it to the number one spot on the country music charts, according to Taste of Country.

In a recent interview with Kelleigh Bannen on “Today’s Country Radio,” Zimmerman said that in 2020, he played a show in Illinois that changed the course of his career. “I was singing for, like, three people and this dude that is also an artist named Dylan Wolfe from my hometown, he was like, ‘Dude, have you ever tried to be — like, actually sing?'”

Zimmerman responded, “No, man.”

Wolfe then advised Zimmerman to “take your braces off, because it’s giving you a lisp when you sing, but if you do that I think you can be an artist,” Zimmerman recounted.

Evidently Zimmerman took the advice very seriously, and scheduled an orthodontist appointment the following day. He wanted his braces off, even though the procedure was expensive and meant his teeth wouldn’t be quite as straight as they would have been had he kept them on, Taste of Country noted.

“I was like, ‘Don’t care, take them off, I’m done,'” he continued. “And a week later, I wrote my first song.” (RELATED: Morgan Wallen Canceled Cancel Culture In Less Than A Year With Several Record-Breaking Feats)

The decision proved to be one of the best Zimmerman could have made. In late 2022, he was named Morgan Wallen’s favorite new artist, and his original songs are absolutely epic. You can listen to his chart-topping song here: