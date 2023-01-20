Damar Hamlin Faces Lengthy Road To Recovery, ‘Still Requires Oxygen,’ Friend Says

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin faces a long road to recovery after suffering a cardiac arrest on the field Jan. 2, according to a spokesperson and friend of the family.

“Despite being out of the hospital, Damar still has a lengthy recovery,” longtime friend Jordon Rooney told ESPN on Thursday. “Damar still requires oxygen and is having his heart monitored regularly. He has visited with the team a few times but he still gets winded very easily.”

Hamlin has been released from the hospital but is not yet able to resume his usual activities, according to ESPN.

Rooney has reportedly been at Hamlin’s bedside, both at the hospital and at his residence. The NFL star has come a long way since his cardiac arrest during the game against the Bengals in Cincinnati, and he remains focused on his recovery process, according to ESPN.

“He’s upbeat and positive and ready to continue to overcome this,” Rooney told the network.

Bills coach Sean McDermott spoke to reporters Wednesday and said Hamlin had visited the team facility “almost daily” and has been routinely visiting with his teammates and coaches, according to ESPN. He added Hamlin is “getting on the road to just getting back to himself,” the network reported. (RELATED: 911 Call Released From Jeremy Renner Snowplowing Accident)

McDermott described Hamlin’s recent activities as being “limited, just overall.”

“But he comes in and really just started really today or yesterday and just trying to get back to a little bit of a routine and just get himself acclimated again and taking it one step, one baby step at a time here,” McDermott told ESPN.

McDermott confirmed Hamlin has not yet been able to join team meetings, according to the network.