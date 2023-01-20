Man Allegedly Trades Puppy For Shotgun Used To Fatally Shoot Brother

An 18-year-old man allegedly traded a puppy for a shotgun to shoot and kill his eight-year-old brother Dec. 30.

Devin Wilson, 18, was watching his four younger siblings between the ages of 2 and 8 when the shooting occurred, according to WBAL.

Man, 18, charged with murder in death of his 8-year-old brother https://t.co/1D9CGRQ7eh — WBAL-TV 11 Baltimore (@wbaltv11) January 18, 2023

When police were called to the house, they found Wilson holding a shotgun to his head, reported WBAL. Police were able to prevent him from shooting himself.

Wilson reportedly called his mother to come home because his brother Dylan had been shot, WBAL reported. Dylan was later taken to the hospital where he later died. (RELATED: 10-Year-Old Boy Accidentally Shoots, Kills 11-Year-Old Brother)

Robert Carter lives near the house where the shooting occurred and attempted to perform CPR on Dylan, WBAL reported.

“All of a sudden, you heard this screaming and yelling,” Carter said, according to the outlet. “Then, we found out the child died, but we still didn’t know what happened until a day later.”

Wilson was charged with first and second-degree murder in a warrant issued Jan. 10, WBAL reported. He allegedly bought the shotgun from someone after either selling or trading a puppy.

“Another tragedy in the Black community, but it’s children, and that goes to show you how easy it is for a child, an 18-year-old, to get a shotgun. That’s how easy it is,” Carter said, reported WBAL.