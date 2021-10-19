Ted Cruz Introduces Legislation To Send Illegal Immigrants To Martha’s Vineyard, Other ‘Democrat-Led Communities’

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz introduced legislation Tuesday that would bring processing centers for illegal immigrants to places such as Martha’s Vineyard and other Democrat-led communities amid the ongoing border crisis.

“For the past ten months, President Biden and his administration have willingly surrendered the United States’ southern border to dangerous criminal cartels, with no thought given to the South Texas border communities like McAllen and Del Rio, which are running low on resources from dealing with this massive influx of illegal immigrants,” Cruz said in a statement before introducing the legislation.

“That’s why today I am introducing this crucial legislation to alleviate the massive overload at the southern border by establishing new ports of entry in Democrat-led communities such as North Hero, Vermont, where Bernie Sanders spends his summers, and Martha’s Vineyard, where Democrat elites host their cocktail parties,” Cruz added. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Ted Cruz Raises Over $3.7 Million In Third Quarter Of 2021)

I’m introducing crucial legislation to alleviate the massive overload at the southern border by establishing new ports of entry in Democrat-led communities such as Martha’s Vineyard, where Democrat elites host their cocktail parties. #BidenBorderCrisis https://t.co/3cX9i8NPlk — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) October 19, 2021

READ THE LEGISLATION HERE:



DAILY CALLER OBTAINED Ted C… by Henry Rodgers

The legislation would establish new ports of entry in 13 communities across the U.S. and mandate that all illegal immigrants caught at Border Patrol Sectors in Texas be transferred to one of the 13 new ports for processing. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Democrats’ Slideshow Highlights Amnesty Proposal For Illegal Immigrants That Would Cost $105 Billion In Reconciliation Bill)

The 13 New Ports Would Be In The Following Locations:

Block Island, RI

Greenwich, CT

Martha’s Vineyard, MA

Cambridge, MA

Governors Island, NY

Rehoboth Beach, DE

Nantucket, MA

Newport, RI

Scarsdale, NY

Palo Alto, CA

Yountville, CA

St. Helena, CA

North Hero, VT

“Local Border Patrol Sectors in Texas continue to be overwhelmed by the volume of illegal aliens at the border. The Texas government has been forced to declare a state of disaster and provide its law enforcement and fiscal resources to address the crisis,” Cruz wrote in a press release.

Cruz visited the border in March and said that he encountered human traffickers and cartel members. “That’s Mexico and you can see there are three smugglers right there standing on the Mexican side looking at us,” he said in one of his videos.