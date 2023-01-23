Ted Cruz Calls For Search Of Biden’s Senate Papers At University Of Delaware

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz is calling for authorities to search through President Joe Biden’s Senate papers stored at the University of Delaware.

Sen. Cruz was asked on his podcast Monday about the the Justice Department’s investigation into classified documents held at Biden’s Washington, D.C., think tank and his Delaware home. Co-host Ben Ferguson asked Cruz about why Democrats have criticized Biden’s handling of classified documents.

Big deal: Classified documents from Joe Biden’s Senate tenure were discovered at his house. I discuss with @benfergusonshow on the latest pod. #Verdict https://t.co/oY0Q4xHkJA — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 23, 2023

“The next step in this scandal is going to be, okay, if Biden’s Senate documents include classified documents outside of classified settings — which is illegal — how many more classified documents are illegally in his Senate papers?” Cruz said 10 minutes into his Monday episode. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Ted Cruz Introduces Legislation To Impose Term Limits For Congress)

“And here’s where this matters in particular, which is the University of Delaware has more than 1850 boxes of records from Joe Biden’s Senate tenure which he gave to the University of Delaware. Now the University of Delaware presumably does not have them in a SCIF. It does not have them in a secure location,” Cruz continued.

“Ben, I am right now calling for the Department of Justice, for the FBI to examine all 1850 boxes of those Senate records to see how many additional classified documents are in those records. The answer should be none. But given Biden’s pattern, we should have zero reason [to] have any confidence that there are not multiple classified documents within those 1850 boxes of Senate records,” Cruz added.

Biden donated his senate papers from 1973-2009 to the University of Delaware. The school will not release the documents until two years after Biden has retired from public life, according to its website.

The documents came under scrutiny during the 2020 presidential race after former Senate staffer Tara Reade accused Biden of sexual assault. She says the documents contain evidence supporting her accusation.

In 2020, Judicial Watch and the Daily Caller News Foundation (DCNF) filed a Delaware Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request to obtain the documents after the university denied their requests for access to the documents. Judicial Watch and the DCNF announced an appellate brief with the Delaware Supreme Court to overturn a lower court’s decision blocking the release of the records.