Tech Firms Slash Diversity, Equity, Inclusion Dept’s To The Bones, Surprising No One

Big Tech layoffs are hitting the short-lived, so-called “diversity, equity, and inclusion” industry hard in 2023, Bloomberg reported Tuesday.

Twitter’s DEI team is down from 30 to just two people, one former employee told Bloomberg. Another DEI employee at a rideshare company was let go and has been unable to find new employment, claiming the industry is stalled as technology companies deal with ongoing financial issues and giant cuts to their workforces.

Listings for DEI jobs dropped some 19% in 2022, a larger hit than than other legal and human resource jobs, Bloomberg noted. While other jobs in Big Tech firms, like software engineering and data science, saw larger declines, DEI is a close third.

Amazon, Meta, Twitter, and Redfin all let go of DEI professionals in the last few weeks, Bloomberg noted.

Is it just me, or is anyone else totally unsurprised by this trend? It’s not just that companies way over-spent on DEI employees and training products — it’s that most DEI interventions don’t work.

A majority of DEI training companies and internal corporate teams use the massively flawed Implicit Association Test (IAT) as a metric to rate how racist employees are, and this is a huge issue. “[The IAT] can predict things in the aggregate, but it cannot predict behavior at the level of an individual,” a Harvard University postdoctoral fellow and director of research at Project Implicit told Vox way back in 2017, summing up the major flaws with this archaic, lazy concept.

I’ve worked with a few diversity and inclusion (or “unconscious bias”) companies, and found them to be one of the most racist, antagonistic, borderline-scam concepts I’ve ever witnessed. As the lead writer and researcher, I oversaw the development of a laughably racist training video that involved tricking members of the public into perceived racist behaviors.

Many years later, I was offered a significant position at a DEI company. I would have been the only immigrant on the team at the time, and had long conversations with the CEO about how to mitigate the mistakes of its competitors. My offer was rescinded after the CEO read my Twitter. He wanted people of different colors, not of different mindsets and beliefs. (RELATED: Texas Legislators Introduce Bill Banning Diversity, Equity And Inclusion Programs At Public Universities)

Am I crazy, or isn’t that the opposite behavior of the DEI mantra? Oh wait, they don’t have a mantra. They’re an overpriced product that promotes racist stereotypes and only exist to mitigate corporate liability. Sorry. My mistake.