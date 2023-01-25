Employee Speaks Out After Trans Activist Allegedly Pressured Video Game Company To Fire Her For 7-Year-Old Tweet

A former employee of Limited Run Games, a video game developer, claims a Twitter activist pressured her employer to fire her after finding a 7-year-old tweet about transgender bathroom policy.

Kara Lynne’s tweet, posted in May 2016, reads: “If you think the # of trans crying about using a bathroom is higher than the perves using the excuse, you are what is wrong with this world.”

Trans activist Purple Tinker also took issue with the conservative accounts which Lynne followed, including Libs of TikTok and Blaire White, in a tweet which, as of this writing, has less than 1,000 likes on Twitter.

“From what I can tell that’s kind of the main reason [for the firing] was the attention that this particular person had basically thrown at them involving me,” Lynne told the Daily Caller. “I think they were just trying to avoid any bad publicity. I personally believe that’s the only reason I was let go.” (RELATED: Teacher Makes BLM Protest Signs With Four, Five-Year-Olds In Daycare Training Video)

Lynne was fired on January 6, 2023 from the company. Limited Run Games issued a statement shortly after her firing via Twitter, saying, “we remain committed to supporting an inclusive culture.”

“I had reached out to a couple of my bosses to inform them that I had seen what was going on and wasn’t sure what to do,” Lynne said in a statement posted Sunday. “I was a wreck. I didn’t receive a response until the request for the call.”

I’m ready to chat about the LRG situation Read: https://t.co/JrJ8mxfVRy — Kara Lynne (@KaraLynne0326) January 22, 2023

During the call, Lynne was fired. Her former employers reportedly told her at the time that the backlash from activists like Purple Tinker was the reason for her firing, saying they feared a boycott.

“I honestly forget that I had followed some of those people,” Lynne told the Caller.

“There’s always somebody who’s trying to basically seem like they’re setting the moral standard. But this is the first time I’ve actually been involved with it, even during other cancel culture waves that have gone on, I always stay out of it.”

Lynne says she doesn’t describe herself as a conservative, but more of a centrist.

“I’m the type of person that I want the story from every side,” Lynne said. “I’m always like an ‘innocent until proven guilty’ type of person.”

Lynne said in her statement that she would not pursue legal action against the company.

Limited Run Games did not respond to the Caller’s request for comment.