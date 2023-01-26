Pamela Anderson Says She Caught Jack Nicholson Having Threesome In Bathroom: ‘Got Him To The Finish Line’

Pamela Anderson’s January interview with Variety revealed more details from her upcoming memoir, including a raunchy moment in which she claims she walked in on Jack Nicholson having a threesome.

Anderson’s memoir touched on a number of interesting experiences she encountered as a newcomer to Los Angeles, including apparently walking in on the famous actor as he enjoyed a threesome in the Playboy Mansion.

“Mr. Nicholson had two beautiful women with him,” Anderson wrote in her memoir, according to Variety. “I walked by to use the mirror, bending over the sink to fix my lip gloss. Trying not to look, but I couldn’t help myself and caught his eye in the reflection,” Anderson said.

“I guess that got him to the finish line, because he made a funny noise, smiled and said, ‘Thanks, dear,'” Anderson said.

“They were all giggling and kissing up against the wall, sliding all over each other,” Anderson said, according to Variety.

The “Baywatch” star looked back at that moment as part of a series of events that transpired during her early days of fame.

“It was just complete freedom,” Anderson said, according to Variety. “It was full of artists, philanthropists, intellectuals, chivalry, beautiful women. It was really an experience.” (RELATED: REPORT: Pamela Anderson Claims Tim Allen Exposed His Penis To Her)

Anderson also touched on being misunderstood and labeled as a “bimbo” and “sex symbol,” at one point stating, “there’s more to me than that,” according to Variety.

Anderson’s memoir titled “Love, Pamela” is scheduled for worldwide release Jan. 31.