Pamela Anderson Is Literally A Dog Walker Now?

Pamela Anderson is apparently a dog sitter in the local New York City area these days.

Anderson is in the city while starring in a Broadway musical, and had to leave her dogs at home, but the actress has been maintaining her daily routine by taking walks in Central Park, according to TMZ. The star reportedly reached out to her assistant to see if anyone in the city needed help with their pet, and she has now become someone’s dog walker. Once a highly sought-after actress in Hollywood, it seems Anderson’s life has officially gone to the dogs.

Yes, Pamela Anderson’s a big Broadway star now, but she’s still an animal lover at heart — which is why she’s going out of her way to walk someone else’s dog during her downtime in NYC. https://t.co/4KLlhSEESM — TMZ (@TMZ) May 19, 2022

When she started missing her own dog, Anderson got creative and began to seek another option to keep her company during her walks and jogs. She was thrilled when she was able to secure a substitute pup to accompany her as she strolled through the park each day. Her assistant reportedly connected her with the owners of Dash, the Irish Setter, and now the two are best buddies, according to TMZ. In fact, Anderson is having so much fun with Dash that she has no plans to retire from her position as an official dog-walker. Anderson has already confirmed she will be taking the dog out daily for the remainder of her stay in New York. (RELATED: Pamela Anderson Dominates On Broadway)

My nephew Dash (the dog) just became famous. He’s featured on the American @TMZ website today. Because @pamelaanderson is my brother’s dog walker in New York! Yes that Pamela Anderson. https://t.co/VcNl0PqjBF — Neil Herland (@NEWSneil) May 19, 2022

“That’s how I get my dose of dogs every day,” Anderson said to the New York Post. The arrangement is surely going well for Dash’s family, who now get to enjoy routine visits to their home from the famous actress and sex symbol.

As for Anderson, she has 4 dogs waiting for her at home, who know nothing about her moonlighting experiences with other furry friends.

When she’s not with Dash, Anderson is on the big stage, in her role as Roxie Hart in the Broadway musical, Chicago, and has been receiving rave reviews for her performance, according to Newsweek.