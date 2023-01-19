‘They Saved Me’: Pamela Anderson Gets Real About Parenting Mistakes

Pamela Anderson candidly discussed parenting mistakes in her upcoming memoir, “Love,” according to an excerpt obtained by People.

Anderson addressed the theft and release of her infamous sex tape with Tommy Lee, and the deep effect it had on her entire family. Lee was charged with spousal abuse after an altercation in 1998, and Anderson filed for divorce, People reported Thursday.

“We dealt with it the best way we knew how and some of it got crazy,” Anderson wrote in the excerpt, according to People. “And Tommy and I, between the two of us, I don’t think we had the maturity level to really handle it all.”

“I think we really let our kids down. And that’s something it’s really hard for me to forgive myself about,” Anderson said, according to People.

“We should have found a way through it,” she reportedly said. “I couldn’t accept any kind of violent maneuver. It was my childhood fears coming out.”

Anderson went on to declare her devotion to improving the future of her children. “They saved me,” she said, according to People. “I don’t want to put that on my kids but having children changed everything. I’ve loved every moment,” Anderson said, according to People.(RELATED: ‘I Put Myself In Crazy Situations’: Pamela Anderson Sets The Record Straight On Her Wild Life, Infamous Sex Tape)

“I didn’t want that for my kids and as much as I loved Tommy more than anything in the world, I loved my kids more,” Anderson reportedly said.

Pamela said her two sons, Brandon and Dylan “encouraged” her to write a memoir, according to People.

“Brandon and Dylan are true miracles, considering their gene pool,” Anderson wrote in her book, according to People. “They have been through so much, yet they are not full of holes.”