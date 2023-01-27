‘Antisemitic, Shameful, Wrong’: Republicans Adopt Resolution Condemning Ye, Nick Fuentes And Dems’ Public Statements

“WHEREAS, Rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has repeatedly made statements that are antisemitic, shameful, wrong, offensive, bigoted, and contrary to American and Republican principles, among these statements, ‘the Jewish media has made us feel like the Nazis and Hitler have never offered anything of value to the world … we’ve got to stop dissing the Nazis all of the time,'” the resolution read. “[T]he Republican National Committee formally condemns, denounces, censures and opposes Kanye West, also known as Ye.”

4. Resolution to Oppose All Forms of Antisemitism by Kate on Scribd

The resolution also condemned past comments from Omar, Tlaib and “white supremacist” Nicholas Fuentes, who defended and appeared with Kanye on InfoWars and during a dinner with former president Donald Trump. Tlaib and Omar had also been heavily criticized for antisemitic comments during their time in Congress, with Omar going so far as to compare the U.S. and Israel to Hamas and the Taliban in 2021.

The vote comes on the annual commemoration of the International Holocaust Remembrance Day that memorializes the millions of victims during World War II.

California national committee man Shawn Steel introduced the resolution because he wanted to set a better standard for political officials or candidates moving forward and did not want “nitwits” like West representing the Republican Party, according to Politico.

“I want to create a standard for all political parties in America, that we don’t tolerate bigotry, and in this particular case, antisemitism,” Steel said.