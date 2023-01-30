Bill Gates Says He Alerted Tech Companies About Online ‘Misinformation’

Microsoft founder Bill Gates told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation during a Monday interview that he alerted tech companies about online “misinformation.”

Gates, who also founded the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, previously spoke out against “evil theories” around the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that he and Dr. Anthony Fauci were discussed. Fauci was deposed in November as the result of litigation from Republican Attorneys General Jeff Landry of Louisiana and Eric Schmitt of Missouri over online censorship on multiple issues, including vaccines and the response to the pandemic.

“Maybe I should complain even more, but I certainly point out false stories when they’re — they’re published — or even people who highlight sort of almost silly misinformation,” Gates told Sarah Ferguson of ABC, who had asked about theories that Gates was using the vaccine rollout to control people. (RELATED: Bill Gates Says China’s Rise Is ‘A Huge Win For The World’)

WATCH:

“There’s a constant dialogue of anybody who gets, you know, this crazy stuff published, of going to the digital platforms and saying, you know, ‘Hey, look at this, look at that,’” Gates told Ferguson.

Gates came under fire following an Oct. 18 interview on CNBC during which he praised higher energy prices in Europe as the result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“You say more broadly, that digital polarization is one of the forces holding back progress, and it’s getting worse,” Ferguson said. “So should we be taking — should you be taking a different approach to how information is managed?”

“Every country has different laws and different approaches,” Gates responded. “You know, I don’t have the magic solution to misinformation.”

