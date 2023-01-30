Brendan Fraser Admits To Retreating From Hollywood After Voicing Sexual Assault Allegations

Famous actor Brendan Fraser disappeared from Hollywood in 2010 and has just made an epic return with his new film, “The Whale,” but he admits his time away was much-needed.

In 2018, Fraser alleged that he was assaulted by former Hollywood Foreign Press president Philip Berk during a luncheon thrown at the Beverly Hills Hotel in 2002, according to The Telegraph. He claimed Berk groped his rear during a conversation, and described it as “like nothing I’ve ever previously experienced,” according to The Telegraph. His self-image was affected, and he needed some time to work through the incident on his own. Speaking of the aftermath of the alleged incident, Fraser said, “it brought me to a point in my life when I needed to retreat. And I did.”

Brendan Fraser receives a massive standing ovation at the #LFF premiere for ‘THE WHALE’. Read our review: https://t.co/MiYEL3gSKW (via: @flickchickdc) pic.twitter.com/6BkFGEyBKh — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 11, 2022

The Hollywood Foreign Press was behind the production of the Golden Globes – so Fraser began a boycott of the ceremony, and still refuses to attend the awards, even if he’s nominated.

He was asked if the alleged incident made him question his place in the industry and doubt his ability to be viewed as a serious actor in the industry. The interviewer likened the situation to him feeling “like a side of meat.” Fraser said he hadn’t thought of things quite in that manner, “but it’s a fair question,” according to The Telegraph. (RELATED: Brendan Fraser Receives Nomination As Oscar-Winning Candidates Are Announced)

Berk has dismissed the sexual assault claims made against him by Fraser. He shrugged them off as being a “total fabrication,” according to The Telegraph.

Fraser made an epic return to the industry with the release of “The Whale,” and to say he was welcomed by with open arms would be a severe understatement.

Fraser received an impressive six-minute standing ovation for his leading role in “The Whale” at the Venice Film Festival in September. The UK premiere of the film in October resulted in yet another standing ovation for the seasoned actor, according to The Telegraph.