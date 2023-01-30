Lisa Loring, Original Wednesday Addams Actress, Dead At 64

Lisa Loring, the original Wednesday Addams actress on the “Addams Family” television show, died Saturday at age 64.

Loring’s death was first announced in a Facebook post by her friend Laurie Jacobson, who attributes the 1964 American sitcom actress’ “massive stroke” to be “brought on by smoking and high blood pressure.” She was in the hospital for three days before her family decided to remove life support Saturday. Loring died overnight. (RELATED: ‘Star Trek’ Actress Nichelle Nichols Dead At 89)

Lisa Loring who played the original Wednesday Addams dead at 64 https://t.co/wpRFN6fNQj pic.twitter.com/Utf1jQzGLO — New York Post (@nypost) January 30, 2023

Loring was 6-years-old when she played Wednesday Addams from 1964-1966.

“She is embedded in the tapestry that is pop culture and in our hearts always as Wednesday Addams. Beautiful, kind, a loving mother, Lisa’s legacy in the world of entertainment is huge,” Jacobson wrote.

Other appearances include “The Pruitts of Southampton” and the CBS soap opera “As the World Turns.”

Loring’s legacy as Wednesday Addams character has recently resurfaced as Jenna Ortega portrays the character in a new Netflix show.

Ortega’s “Wednesday” series broke the record previously held by “Stranger Things” Season 4 for most hours viewed in a week for an English-language TV series, according to Variety.

Speaking fondly about her Wednesday Addams role, Loring described the “Addams Family” ensemble to be “like a real family — you couldn’t have picked a better cast.”