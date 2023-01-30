Senate Dems To Take ‘Hard Look’ At ‘Weaponized’ Durham Probe

Democratic Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin, chairman of the Judiciary Committee, announced Monday that the committee would be taking a “hard look” at Special Counsel John Durham’s probe into the Russia investigation for possible misconduct.

Durbin said his committee would review the actions of the special counsel for alleged mishandling of the ongoing investigation, according to the senator’s press release. The senator cited a New York Times report alleging then-Attorney General William Barr politicized the investigation on behalf of former President Donald Trump.

Some of these allegations include starting the investigation as revenge for the Russia probe, using “disinformation” to gain access to emails of a George Soros aide and continuing the investigation knowing there was no evidence of wrongdoing, according to the NYT report.

Important: Senate Dems say the Judiciary Committee will “take a hard look” at John Durham’s “abuses” as revealed by the NYT. Dems should take this on. It’ll counter House GOP BS by showing what a real investigation into “weaponizing government” looks like:https://t.co/NVcFeSbICW — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) January 30, 2023

“These reports about abuses in Special Counsel Durham’s investigation—so outrageous that even his longtime colleagues quit in protest—are but one of many instances where former President Trump and his allies weaponized the Justice Department,” Durbin said. “The Justice Department should work on behalf of the American people, not for the personal benefit of any president,” according to the press release.

Barr appointed Durham to investigate the origins of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russian collusion probe in May 2019; Durham was tasked with investigating the FBI and CIA’s intelligence activity that led to the Russia probe. (RELATED: Former AG Barr Defends His Handling Of The Mueller Report To Bill Maher)

Durham was named special counsel in October 2020 to finish the investigation regardless of the presidential election outcome. The nearly four-year investigation has led to several indictments, including that of Michael Sussmann, who was acquitted of lying to the FBI last year.

The probe has led to no convictions.

The Department of Justice did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

