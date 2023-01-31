REPORT: Senators Vance, Schmitt Set To Endorse Trump’s 2024 Bid

Freshmen Senators J.D. Vance of Ohio and Eric Schmitt of Missouri are gearing up to throw their weight behind Former President Trump’s 2024 campaign, according to reporting by Politico.

Although the former president has enjoyed significant support from the Republicans in the House of Representatives, he has struggled to gain significant support from those in the Senate.

According to Politico, Vance has told those in his circle that he sees himself endorsing the former president in the upcoming 2024 GOP Primary.

Trump notably endorsed Vance during the 2022 Ohio GOP Senate primary and is largely credited with helping the best-selling author and former venture capitalist secure the nomination. Vance thanked Trump after winning the May 3 primary but notably did not mention the former president in his general election victory speech.

Schmitt said in interview Monday that he would support the former President, according to Politico.

“He’s very popular in Missouri. He’s been somebody that’s gotten the support of Missourians by big margins a couple times. He has my support,” Schmitt said, per Politico.

The former President has struggled to gain support from the Senate, signaling a significantly changed landscape within GOP politics. The underperformance of Trump-backed candidates in the 2022 midterm elections sparked anger and frustration from many Republicans.

Further complicating matters for the former President’s 2024 hopes is the emergence in a new rival in Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The governor has led Trump in a number of 2024 Primary polls, causing some Republican politicians to doubt the true extent of Trump’s popularity and influence within the party.

So far, only two GOP Senators have publicly endorsed Trump for the 2024 election: Tommy Tuberville of Alabama and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.

As reasons for his endorsement, Graham cited several Trump policies, including reforms to NATO defense spending, tariffs on China and immigration restrictions. Graham also said he didn’t believe other potential candidates could accomplish what Trump was able to accomplish.

“There are no Trump policies without Donald Trump,” Graham said during an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity.