Logan Paul Lands Huge Deal With UFC, Prime Becomes Official Sports Drink Of Company

Logan Paul teased that he had a big announcement coming soon with UFC, and the moment has arrived.

YouTube superstar Logan Paul, who is already involved in boxing and professional wrestling, has announced a deal with Dana White & co. that will see his PRIME Energy brand become the official sports drink of UFC.

Before the deal was made official Jan. 31, it was rumored that Paul’s announcement had to do with a potential fight.

“We created PRIME to showcase what happens when rivals come together as brothers and business partners to fill the void where great taste meets function,” according to an official statement via SB Nation’s MMA Mania. “We dropped our first product, PRIME Hydration in 2022 and since then, we’ve continued to work countless hours to expand in retailers, reach new markets and formulate new products we know you’ll love.”

PRIME is a joint-project between Paul and KSI.

Prime just became the Official Sports Drink of @UFC pic.twitter.com/T6Mdoo7hLY — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) January 31, 2023

Logan Paul is becoming a kingpin right in front of our eyes.

It’s like my wife said about him, “he’s a tin ass.” Though I get her point, I don’t completely agree about the luck factor. Logan has become such a big star because of having massive balls and talent.

Nobody can deny that everything this man touches turns to gold. I see him as a kind of Deion Sanders, where he’s got the absolute Midas touch. Deion has it, and Logan has it. Both are golden boys. (RELATED: WWE Royal Rumble Pay-Per-View Hits All-Time Record Ratings And Attendance Figures)

Keep up the good work, Logan. I’m becoming such a big fan (he’s been growing on me post-WWE Crown Jewel), and I already told my wife the next time we go to Walmart, I’m picking up a few of his PRIME drinks — and I most certainly want that swagged out UFC bottle.

I can already tell … Logan Paul is gonna end up making me a fan of UFC.